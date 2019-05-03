Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,922 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in GSI Technology were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 31,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 638,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 4th quarter worth $2,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSIT. TheStreet upgraded GSI Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered GSI Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

In other news, VP Robert Yau sold 7,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $65,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Didier Lasserre sold 10,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $81,493.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 263,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock worth $163,494. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

GSIT stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 813.00 and a beta of 1.45. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 1.06%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/millennium-management-llc-lowers-stake-in-gsi-technology-inc-gsit.html.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.