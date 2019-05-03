Milacron Holdings Corp Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (MCRN)

Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Milacron in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Milacron’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Milacron had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCRN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Milacron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Milacron from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE:MCRN opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Milacron has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Milacron by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Milacron by 998.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Milacron in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Milacron in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Milacron by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Ling An-Heid sold 5,855 shares of Milacron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $82,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hugh C. Odonnell sold 3,021 shares of Milacron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $42,384.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Milacron

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

