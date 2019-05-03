Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) Issues Earnings Results

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a positive return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:MCEP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,545. Mid-Con Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

