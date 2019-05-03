Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.95 EPS

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.95), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities updated its Q2 guidance to $1.45-1.57 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $6.11-6.35 EPS.

NYSE MAA opened at $109.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $87.47 and a one year high of $111.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.35.

In other news, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 295 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $32,028.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,344,983.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 287 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $31,159.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,722.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,956 shares of company stock worth $527,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 27,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.95 EPS” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/mid-america-apartment-communities-maa-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-95-eps.html.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.