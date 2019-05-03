MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) Holdings Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGEE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,439,000 after buying an additional 116,916 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 85,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,440,000 after buying an additional 76,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,451,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,378,000 after buying an additional 65,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,451,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,378,000 after buying an additional 65,250 shares during the last quarter. 41.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.38. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Keebler bought 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.62 per share, with a total value of $34,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

