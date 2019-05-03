MESG (MESG) Price Up 182.4% Over Last 7 Days

MESG (CURRENCY:MESG) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, MESG has traded 182.4% higher against the US dollar. MESG has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $13,191.00 worth of MESG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MESG token can now be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDEX.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00410978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00945867 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00172711 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001339 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MESG’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens. MESG’s official Twitter account is @mesgfoundation . The Reddit community for MESG is /r/mesg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MESG’s official website is mesg.com . The official message board for MESG is medium.com/mesg

MESG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MESG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MESG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

