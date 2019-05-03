Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRCY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $71.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,547. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,640,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,735,000 after buying an additional 114,329 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 476.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 71,180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 538,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after buying an additional 199,820 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,017,000.

In other Mercury Systems news, insider Mark Aslett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $740,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 357,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,461,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $2,392,901.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 298,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,002,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,102. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

