Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 23,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 105,273,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,531,000 after purchasing an additional 944,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,450,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,619 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,893,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,382,000 after acquiring an additional 723,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $657,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $37.48 and a 52-week high of $52.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Alejandro Lorenzo sold 26,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,236,728.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 5,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $259,748.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,782.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,182 shares of company stock worth $2,896,582 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mondelez International to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/mercer-global-advisors-inc-adv-purchases-new-holdings-in-mondelez-international-inc-mdlz.html.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.