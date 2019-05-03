Menta Capital LLC Sells 23,501 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD)

Menta Capital LLC lowered its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,501 shares during the period. AmeriCold Realty Trust comprises 0.6% of Menta Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 17.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,728,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 643.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 63,466 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

COLD stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,296. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $415.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 2.99%. Equities research analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.39%.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Burkle sold 38,422,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $1,055,468,355.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

