Menta Capital LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in InterDigital Wireless Inc (IDCC)

Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in InterDigital Wireless were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in InterDigital Wireless by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in InterDigital Wireless by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in InterDigital Wireless by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in InterDigital Wireless by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

IDCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley set a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $70.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,310. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $85.85. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $68.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. InterDigital Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/menta-capital-llc-has-1-17-million-position-in-interdigital-wireless-inc-idcc.html.

InterDigital Wireless Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.