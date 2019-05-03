Megacoin Market Capitalization Tops $258,484.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $258,484.00 and $14.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.13 or 0.01372203 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001806 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00016130 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00114295 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,007,819 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

