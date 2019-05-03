Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $751,000 Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 42.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,509.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $125.77 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $89.48 and a 12-month high of $133.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Jr. Howe purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,308. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $826,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,447 shares of company stock worth $8,271,277 in the last 90 days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

