Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,695 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.8% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intel by 375.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.43 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.94.

INTC stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $79,056.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,010.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,982,645.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,692 shares of company stock worth $5,359,196. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/mcrae-capital-management-inc-has-1-63-million-stake-in-intel-co-intc.html.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.