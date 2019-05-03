Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,695 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.8% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intel by 375.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.43 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.94.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.
In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $79,056.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,010.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,982,645.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,692 shares of company stock worth $5,359,196. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
About Intel
Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.
