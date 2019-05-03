McKesson Co. (MCK) Shares Bought by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 106.7% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.90.

MCK opened at $122.63 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $151.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.22. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $56.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

