MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.57.

In other news, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 94,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $14,298,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,553 shares in the company, valued at $31,286,582.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $12,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,600 shares of company stock valued at $28,628,076. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $152.83 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

