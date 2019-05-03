Matson Inc (MATX) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

Matson has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Matson has a payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Matson to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Get Matson alerts:

Shares of MATX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Matson has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Matson had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Matson will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Chun sold 4,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $153,006.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on Matson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Matson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens raised Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Matson Inc (MATX) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/matson-inc-matx-announces-0-21-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.