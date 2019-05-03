Mathes Company Inc. Sells 125 Shares of SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,402,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 526,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,983,000 after purchasing an additional 225,422 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,464,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,902,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,385,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America set a $275.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. FIG Partners cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.60.

In related news, insider John China sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.12, for a total transaction of $2,790,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $554,734.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,654.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,173 shares of company stock valued at $4,234,207. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIVB traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.27. 8,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,092. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $177.70 and a fifty-two week high of $333.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.03.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.71. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $793.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 20.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/mathes-company-inc-sells-125-shares-of-svb-financial-group-sivb.html.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.