Mathes Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,545,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,370,000 after buying an additional 154,270 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,973,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,055,000. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $134.52. 3,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,106. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $107.34 and a one year high of $135.42.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mathes Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/mathes-company-inc-boosts-holdings-in-vanguard-large-cap-etf-vv.html.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.