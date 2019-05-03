Materialise NV (MTLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTLS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Materialise in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:MTLS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Materialise has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.51 million. Materialise had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $12,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 26.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 294.1% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 29,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 35.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 24,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. 22.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

