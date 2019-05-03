Masonite International (DOOR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOOR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price target on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of DOOR stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.22. 139,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,835. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $55,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,036.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Masonite International by 2,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Masonite International by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

