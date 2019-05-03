Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Position Trimmed by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 33.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 191.8% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 472.7% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $292,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,400.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $125,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,124.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MLM stock opened at $222.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $232.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $938.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.82 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

