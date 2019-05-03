Marlin Business Services (MRLN) Announces Earnings Results

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $23.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MRLN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.52. 7,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $266.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.02. Marlin Business Services has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $31.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marlin Business Services stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Marlin Business Services worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Marlin Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marlin Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of equipment, including commercial and industrial, restaurant, auto, medical, VOIP, and printing equipment, as well as computer software, copiers, cash registers, dental implant systems, and other commercial equipment.

