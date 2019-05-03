MARKS & SPENCER/S (MAKSY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “
Several other research firms have also commented on MAKSY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.
About MARKS & SPENCER/S
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.
