Markets Right Today: Earnings gains send Shares higher

9:35 a.m.
Stocks are starting higher on Wall Street after several big U.S. firms reported earnings that were better than analysts were anticipating.
CVS Health climbed 4.2percent and Estee Lauder increased 2.6%. Both companies reported earnings that came in above forecasts.
Industries like utilities dropped.
The S&P 500 index climbed 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,951.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 31 points, or 0.1 percent, to 26,624. The Nasdaq rose 38 points, or 0.5%, to 8,133.
Much did not move. The yield on the 10 year Treasury held steady at 2.50 percent.