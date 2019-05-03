Markets Right Today: Earnings gains send Shares higher

The Newest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

Get alerts:

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are starting higher on Wall Street after several big U.S. firms reported earnings that were better than analysts were anticipating.

Apple jumped 5.1% Wednesday after the iPhone maker reported outcomes that beat estimates and declared a 5 percent increase in its dividend.

CVS Health climbed 4.2percent and Estee Lauder increased 2.6%. Both companies reported earnings that came in above forecasts.

Industries like utilities dropped.

The S&P 500 index climbed 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,951.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 31 points, or 0.1 percent, to 26,624. The Nasdaq rose 38 points, or 0.5%, to 8,133.

Much did not move. The yield on the 10 year Treasury held steady at 2.50 percent.