Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.94.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $4.63 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $259.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 3.25.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 119,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

