Maple Leaf Foods (MLFNF) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.