Many fire-prone California towns do Not plan for evacuations

His vehicle was surrounded Darrel Wilken along with the three hospital patients in by wildfire. But they have been stuck in traffic.

Cars burned in front of them. As the firestorm destroyed everything around 17, buildings, homes and trees exploded into flames.

Wilken, a nurse, knew about Paradise’s evacuation plan, which includes route maps and zones. But degree and the rate of the fire forced him to reevaluate, he explained.

Despite also the confusion faced by men and women such as Wilken along with the tragic outcome of the day at November 2018, the careful planning of the city made a difference, Paradise Mayor Jody Jones insists.

“I don’t know that you could ever prepare yourself for something like what happened here. It was simply so fast,” Jones said. “But we were not caught flat-footed. We did know exactly what to do. Our folks knew what to do, and it’d save lives”

Counter-intuitive as it might sound, Paradise has some of the strongest evacuation planning in California. In actuality, a USA TODAY Network-California poll of communities at high risk from wildfire found just 22 percent (including Paradise) have a strong, publicly accessible evacuation plan.

The amount of disaster from the Camp Fire was unprecedented, but the spectacle of Individuals fleeing wildfire was familiar, repeated several times over the past three years up and down California by Redding and Paradise into Santa Rosa, Ventura and Malibu.

As officials tried to flee thousands onto a few roads leading away from the 26, in a lot of those communities, drivers became trapped in traffic.

The 85 deaths and almost 19,000 buildings made it the most deadly and most destructive refuge in California history. Eight were present in their own vehicles, with two others located outside vehicles.

In some places, burned-out and abandoned vehicles lined streets leading out of town.

But none of this has made a detectable sense of urgency for evacuation planning.

Using the designation of wildfire dangers of Cal Fire across the country, the USA TODAY Network-California asked rebel plans at risk of passion out of 27 communities.

One group consisted of the 15 communities in which 95% or more of inhabitants live in high danger areas for wildfires; the team included the 15 places with the sheer number of inhabitants living in that zone that was metropolitan. Three communities appeared to both lists.

Reporters filed document requests under the California Public Records Act, also contacted officials at each of those 27 communities.

They found that fewer than one in four weeks, only 22%, have.

California does not call for communities to plan for evacuations. And while experts recommend counties and cities create evacuation plans, there’s debate over what must be contained in these plans.

Tom Cova is currently a University of Utah geography professor who has done extensive research on transport, emergency management, dangers, and geographical information science.

Cova stated he does not understand why communities would not perform more evacuation preparation.

“For me, it says, yet, communities are either ignorant of the risks, and yet, it is a failure on the part of local and state governments not to require them (clearly for the highest hazard communities),” Cova said in an email.

Jones, the Paradise mayor, said other communities around the country in high fire hazard areas have to learn a lesson from what happened in her town.

“You’re likely to get tragedy if you don’t have a strategy.”

However, some emergency officials say flames are too inconsistent for that.

Evacuation areas depend and what regions or neighborhoods it’s threatening, said Paul Lowenthal, assistant fire marshal and public information officer for Santa Rosa.

He acknowledged the difficulty of evacuating tens of thousands of residents at October 2017 throughout the Tubbs Fire, in 100,000 and between 80,000 inhabitants were evacuated and Highway 101 had been obstructed.

Lowenthal said evacuation strategies might be beneficial in communities with streets in and out. However, in communities such as Santa Rosa, where there are more options, he thinks they are not needed.

“Requirements dictate the scope and demand for evacuations,” Lowenthal said.

FIRE EVERYWHERE

Paradise had comprehensive evacuation plans that had worked previously, including in 2017,” Jones explained. The town divides into 14 zones. Residents evacuate depending on where the flame is situated.

The plan is sent to each home in Paradise every year. The community practiced evacuating, she said.

However, the Camp Fire, which broke the afternoon of Nov. 8, 2018, was distinct. It had been”everywhere” from the time it got to Paradise,” Jones stated.

“The plan was not for the entire city to evacuate at once, so I’m not sure I’d state it went according to plan because the evacuation strategy we had was based on evacuation by zones in a very orderly manner,” Jones explained.

“Along with the whole city, because of the end, the embers were arriving in everywhere at the same time, so we had flames throughout town and the whole town was evacuating at once, which will overrun your transport system.

“I really don’t care what town you’re, where you live or how large your roads are. They’re not sized to take the entire population at the same time,” she explained.

City and county officials had intended on having drivers evacuate through the five star streets and one four-lane street leading from town. But fire compelled officials to shut three of those paths, further clogging the roads, Jones stated.

Jones is convinced the evacuation plan and residents’ familiarity with it saved lives.

“People were conscious. In Paradise, you had fire every year. You had evacuations each year, normally by zone. People knew exactly what to do, in order that has been useful,” she explained.

With that, she stated, the situation would have been even more disorderly.

Wilken, the nurse, stated he’d been in Paradise through two preceding evacuations. Both went however, the Camp Fire was different.

“It only happened too fast. It ended up being a blitzkrieg of passion, and no one was ready for that,” Wilken said.

SECRET PLANS

When USA TODAY Network-California colleagues contacted emergency managers and community leaders across the state, some claimed they do have programs but refused to make them available.

Reporters submitted requests to San Bernardino counties and Los Angeles, El Dorado throughout the California Public Records Act.

Emily Montanez, a senior program director with the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management, said the evacuation report is not readily available to the public because it contains sensitive information regarding the sheriff’s office main station and substations.

After it received a public records request to your document, los Angeles County after published a copy of the evacuation plan.

Back in San Bernardino County, the sheriff’s and fire departments also have improved evacuation plans, but”the information is not public record due to the potential for a person using that information to hamper evacuations throughout a crisis,” explained Scott Vanhorne, a spokesman for a county supervisor.

In reaction to your USA TODAY Network public records request, county officials two weeks provided 851 pages of files.

They did not include a separate appendix on evacuations while the documents referred during emergency evacuations.

The county also failed to offer the evacuation program for the communities of Lake Crestline, Arrowhead and Running Springs — three divisions where at least 95% of residents live in risk areas for wildfires.

El Dorado County officials initially refused to publish info regarding evacuation plans which could insure Pollock Pines, one of the 15 biggest communities in the state where more than 95 percent of residents reside in a very large hazard zone for wildfire.

“I supported using the (lieutenant) to our (emergency services) branch that we don’t release our emergency plan, for obvious security reasons,” wrote El Dorado County Sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Prencipe, in an email response. He didn’t elaborate on these reasons.

Then, in reply to a Public Records Act request, the county supplied one page out of its emergency operations program that refers to evacuations. Three paragraphs on this page were blacked out.

El Dorado County officials provided several pages of what it’s known as evacuation plans for its area of Swansboro and Mosquito roads near Placerville, but those consisted largely about how best to prepare themselves to residents.

WHAT IS AN EVACUATION Program?

The detail and quality of evacuation plans differ from community.

“One of the more striking” evacuation plans, based on researcher Cova, was designed by San Diego County and can be included as a 76-page appendix to its emergency operations plan.

The evacuation plan would be really a”regional, 50,000-foot perspective of evacuation preparation” not intended to replace on-the-spot decision making in specific emergencies, said Alex Bell, a spokeswoman for San Diego County.

The county’s evacuation plan was created out of the lessons learned from New Orleans residents during Hurricane Katrina in 2005, as well as hurricanes Irma and Harvey at 2017.

San Diego’s evacuation program also contains quotes on the number of residents within communities in the county who may require sheltering, evacuation help, transport and help with pet evacuation.

It provides street capabilities and evacuation routes, county-wide shelter capabilities, resources available locally and via help and access considerations for individuals with disabilities.

There’s”all sort of debate out there” on what constitutes a workable evacuation plan, said Tim Haney, professor of sociology and director of the Centre for Community Disaster Research in Mount Royal University at Calgary, Alberta.

He seems for:

— Distinctions between what is necessary for slow- vs. fast-onset catastrophe.

— Plans for the vulnerable: non invasive, elderly, disabled, those with no vehicle, etc.. The strategy should note where those people are focused relative to the danger and what kind of transportation they’ll need.

— A plan for what to do if people don’t listen to the evacuation order, don’t expect it or decide not to evacuate. Will uniformed officers knock on doors, and if so how will that be staffed and coordinated?

— An estimate of the amount of individuals that will need shelter in which individuals shelters will be set up and while they’re evacuated. A plan also must identify resources of food, toiletries, etc.. Shelter plans should be put up in a way to decrease danger of violence. Shelter plans also needs to accommodate pets.

— Assurance that emergency social services such as mental health services will be evacuees and accessible will understand how to get those services.

“A prosperous evacuation is basically a series of events that must happen smoothly and should any one link in the chain rests, the plan fails, then” Cova stated.

A PATCHWORK Strategy

State law does not require evacuation strategies. County and city authorities could choose whether to have one, stated chief of law enforcement to the California Office of Emergency Services, Mark Pazin.

“Nothing is mandated, but it is highly advisable, provided the play we’ve seen up and down the state,” Pazin said.

Nine of the 27 communities are in Los Angeles County, which has an evacuation plan within its emergency operations program that is overall, but those programs are not easily available to the public.

Los Angeles County published a duplicate of its own evacuation plan in response to your records request by the USA Today Network.

The evacuation program is part of this county’s Operational Area Emergency Response Plan.

While the program wasn’t available with no public records request, it begins by fixing the”officials, employees and residents of Los Angeles County.”

2 Los Angeles County communities, Malibu and Topanga Canyon, have.

Three towns in San Bernardino County — Lake Arrowhead, Crestline and Running Springs — have been covered under the agency’s evacuation plan for the mountain communities in a region extending from Crestline into Big Bear, mentioned Glenn Barley, San Bernardino County unit chief for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

While evacuation routes are published online, the entire evacuation plan for Running Springs, Crestline and Lake Arrowhead isn’t publicly available, Barley explained.

Two other communities on the list — Paradise and Magalia — also have submitted evacuation programs online.

The town of Glendale’s 2008 crisis plan identifies nine brush fire zones .

The zones Each include a people figure and notes about neighborhoods or streets with restricted access. The plan cautions that such street conditions could result in problems for emergency responders in addition to people evacuating.

“I looked in that and I don’t know whether there is a problem.

Bell reported the city has updated the plans but declined to discharge those documents. He said the plans don’t record solutions or measures the city is currently taking to deal with road obstacles in the sweep fire zones.

Those counties also don’t have evacuation plans while officials in Shasta, Sonoma and Ventura counties totaled tens of thousands of residents from wildfires within the previous 3 decades.

___

Kevin McGowan stated fires are unpredictable to program for evacuations: You do not know where they’ll begin and you do not know where they will go.

“Our issue with that pre-planned stuff is the fact that it does not lend itself to this lively decision-making procedure,” McGowan said.

He explained when fires break out firefighters and law enforcement personnel are authorized to make decisions about evacuations immediately based on present conditions.

“We assembled a culture in Ventura County to evaluate evacuation needs right away,” he explained.

Planning out evacuations beforehand would be hard to do, he explained.

“It is not something that you can simply have written and on the shelf and then just pull it out. It does not work that way using wildfires,” McGowan said.

Ventura County officials do evacuation planning for tsunamis, but emergency planners understand where a tsunami will come from. Those evacuation plans are available on the internet, McGowan said.

As traffic congestion during evacuations, McGowan said evacuation plans are not very likely to address that issue.

“Each one of those really massive fires had traffic congestion,” McGowan said. However, it wasn’t gridlock, he said.

“There is absolutely no evacuation in the history of the world that is going to go absolutely seamless,” McGowan said.

Evacuation plans are helpful for”well-defined risks such as a tsunami or dam failure,” said Briana Khan, a spokeswoman for Sonoma County.

Wildfire evacuation plans may assist smaller communities but not larger ones, she said. In addition, there’s the cost.

“Most communities in California do not have wildfire evacuation strategies on account of the need to expend resources in addressing different hazards such as flooding or earthquakes,” Khan explained.

However Sonoma County is interested in developing evacuation preparation for its at-risk communities.

“Although we do not have a definite timeline instead of delivering and exercising these programs, the county is very conscious of — and is relying — the significant community interest in this subject,” Khan explained.

Considering that the 2017 fires, officials have started sending emergency warnings out and phoning for evacuations before, she said.

Haney, the Mt. Royal University researcher, said the success of an evacuation plan rests on several things: powerful communication, whether a community expects its local authorities, resources accessible to geography and inhabitants.

The tendency among emergency managers is to create evacuation plans for many distinct types of disasters — hurricanes, flooding, fires, flames, etc. — instead of one evacuation strategy for every, Haney explained.

“It is about imagining the various situations — making plans flexible enough to match many different disaster types,” Haney said.

“Things that never happened before happen all of the time,” he explained.

What occurred at 2018 through the Camp Fire had occurred before, although on a smaller scale,” said the Paradise mayor, Jones.

” she explained, because of evacuation problems throughout a 2008 wildfire, Paradise and county officials drew up evacuation plans which include evacuation zones and routes.

“We had terrible traffic jams (in 2008) and out of which we developed an evacuation plan,” Jones stated.

However, Jones takes away another lesson than emergency leaders in other parts of California. She doesn’t find the Camp Fire deaths as a indication that preparation is not useless. Quite the opposite.

“(Eighty-five) deaths is a lot and it is dreadful, but our residents knew what to do,” she explained.

