Manulife Financial (MFC) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.15.

MFC opened at C$24.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$18.33 and a 1-year high of C$25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.97, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$8.51 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.13000008102528 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

In related news, Director Brian Collins sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.53, for a total transaction of C$63,240.37. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.53, for a total transaction of C$30,295.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$133,801.71.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

