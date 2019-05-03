Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 5669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $262.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Mammoth Energy Services’s payout ratio is 8.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TUSK shares. Tudor Pickering raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1,252.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,663,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 32,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $655.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.77.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/mammoth-energy-services-tusk-hits-new-52-week-low-on-disappointing-earnings.html.

About Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.