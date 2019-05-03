MAI Capital Management Takes $212,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,461,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,496,000 after buying an additional 380,936 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 428.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,636,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,689,000 after buying an additional 2,947,789 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,035,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,598,000 after buying an additional 68,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,108,000 after buying an additional 80,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,227,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,760,000 after buying an additional 17,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $204.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $146.13 and a twelve month high of $207.19.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $493.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.06 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 30,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.71, for a total transaction of $5,525,333.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,372.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total transaction of $4,066,272.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,044,843.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,558 shares of company stock valued at $45,484,249. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.56.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

