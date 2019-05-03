Macy’s Inc (M) Short Interest Down 10.2% in April

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,239,675 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the March 29th total of 40,354,667 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,231,985 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other news, Director Joyce M. Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre P. Connelly sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,289.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,921 shares of company stock worth $421,238. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 730.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on M. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

Macy’s stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.42. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

