Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Lumber Liquidators in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Lumber Liquidators and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

LL opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $379.18 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,749,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,219,000 after purchasing an additional 230,871 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,124,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 155,279 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,361,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 126,595 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 619,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 446,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.