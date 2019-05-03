Logitech International (LOGI) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 2.00

News headlines about Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Logitech International earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of LOGI opened at $39.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $49.96.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

