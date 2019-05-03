Loews Co. (L) Position Reduced by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,910 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Loews by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in shares of Loews by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 27,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Loews by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Loews by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $67,487.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $72,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $242,878.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,333 shares of company stock worth $1,633,358. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “average” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Loews in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.24.

NYSE:L opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.69. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Loews Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Loews Co. (L) Position Reduced by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/loews-co-l-position-reduced-by-fjarde-ap-fonden-fourth-swedish-national-pension-fund.html.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.