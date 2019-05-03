LivePerson (LPSN) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.50

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 53650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.45 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.09 and a beta of 1.16.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.91 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 15,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $411,684.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $68,389.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,563 shares of company stock valued at $717,974 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 306,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 770,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after purchasing an additional 67,371 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

