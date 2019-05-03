Live Stars Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (LIVE)

Live Stars (CURRENCY:LIVE) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Live Stars has a total market capitalization of $99,984.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Live Stars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Live Stars token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Live Stars has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.85 or 0.09471378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00042109 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001648 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00012048 BTC.

Live Stars Profile

Live Stars (LIVE) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Live Stars’ total supply is 54,722,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,830,941 tokens. The Reddit community for Live Stars is /r/LiveStarsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Live Stars’ official website is livestars.io . Live Stars’ official message board is medium.com/live-stars . Live Stars’ official Twitter account is @LiveStarsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Live Stars

Live Stars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Live Stars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Live Stars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Live Stars using one of the exchanges listed above.

