Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Longbow Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 393,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,657,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ian Highley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.98, for a total transaction of $195,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,321.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,548 shares of company stock worth $2,085,025. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LFUS opened at $193.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.22%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

