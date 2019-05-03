LiteBar Price Hits $0.0725 on Top Exchanges (LTB)

LiteBar (CURRENCY:LTB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. LiteBar has a market cap of $71,820.00 and $0.00 worth of LiteBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteBar coin can currently be bought for $0.0725 or 0.00001928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LiteBar has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008395 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteBar Profile

LiteBar (LTB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2014. LiteBar’s total supply is 990,668 coins. LiteBar’s official website is litebar.co . LiteBar’s official Twitter account is @litebarco

LiteBar Coin Trading

LiteBar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

