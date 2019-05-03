LiqTech International (LIQT) & Moog (MOG.A) Critical Review

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) and Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LiqTech International and Moog, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiqTech International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Moog 0 0 2 0 3.00

Moog has a consensus target price of $102.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.87%. Given Moog’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Moog is more favorable than LiqTech International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of Moog shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of LiqTech International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Moog shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiqTech International and Moog’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiqTech International $12.23 million 11.35 -$4.38 million ($0.24) -31.67 Moog $2.71 billion 1.19 $96.50 million $4.57 20.32

Moog has higher revenue and earnings than LiqTech International. LiqTech International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moog, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

LiqTech International has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moog has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Moog pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. LiqTech International does not pay a dividend. Moog pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares LiqTech International and Moog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiqTech International -31.19% -44.38% -29.78% Moog 6.01% 13.68% 5.81%

Summary

Moog beats LiqTech International on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water. It also offers diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment manufacturer market; and kiln furniture to support ceramics that create additional space to maximize the number of items for each firing. LiqTech International, Inc. sells its products primarily to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company was formerly known as Blue Moose Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiqTech International, Inc. in October 2011. LiqTech International, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

About Moog

Moog Inc. designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance, and other defense applications; and gun aiming, stabilization, and automatic ammunition loading for armored combat vehicles. This segment also offers steering tactical and strategic missiles; and designs, builds, and integrates weapon stores management systems for light attack aerial reconnaissance, ground, and sea platforms. The company's Industrial Systems segment provides systems for applications in injection and blow molding machinery, metal forming presses, and heavy industry customers in steel and aluminum production; and supplies solutions for power generation applications, electromechanical motion simulation bases, medical training simulators, and custom test systems and controls. This segment also offers systems and components for applications in oil and gas exploration and production; components for wind turbine applications; and components and systems for diagnostic imaging CT scan medical equipment, sleep apnea equipment, oxygen concentrators, infusion therapy, and enteral clinical nutrition. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

