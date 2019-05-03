LGI Homes (LGIH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $77.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LGIH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of LGI Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Shares of LGIH traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,307. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 15.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $221,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,429.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 8,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $482,656.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,123.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,611 shares of company stock valued at $7,219,212 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 2.5% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

