Legal & General Group Plc Has $100,000 Position in Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Guaranty Bancorp were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 358.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Guaranty Bancorp by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancorp by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBNK opened at $20.75 on Friday. Guaranty Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Guaranty Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking and other financial services to consumers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as demand, interest-bearing demand, NOW, money market, IRA, and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

