Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Holdings Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,285,000 after purchasing an additional 33,697 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 94,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

LBAI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $16.85 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $835.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

