La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

LJPC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on La Jolla Pharmaceutical to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:LJPC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.41. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $38.39.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 223.23% and a negative net margin of 1,983.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,988,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,759,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 110,399 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 81,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

