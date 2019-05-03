L.B. Foster Co (FSTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $30.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned L.B. Foster an industry rank of 215 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on L.B. Foster and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 447,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 52,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 52,772 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 44,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 23,834 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after buying an additional 23,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 4.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSTR opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 2.13. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $164.53 million for the quarter. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L.B. Foster (FSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.