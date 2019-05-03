L.B. Foster Co (FSTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $30.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned L.B. Foster an industry rank of 215 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on L.B. Foster and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.
FSTR opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 2.13. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $164.53 million for the quarter. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
About L.B. Foster
L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.
Read More: The risks of owning bonds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L.B. Foster (FSTR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.