Kroger Co (KR) Position Reduced by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3,790.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,012,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,677,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,584,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,852,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,333,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kroger by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,038,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,318 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

In related news, insider Christine S. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $37,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,821.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher T. Hjelm sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $412,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,286,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,215 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank set a $32.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/kroger-co-kr-position-reduced-by-private-capital-group-llc.html.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.