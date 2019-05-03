Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 687 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $201.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,441.05% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $26.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $2,203,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $4,343,489.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,813 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $7,553,141. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.18.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

