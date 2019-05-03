Koninklijke Philips (PHIA) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PHIA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($47.09) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.40 ($44.65) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.92 ($46.42).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

