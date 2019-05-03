Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN stock opened at $179.39 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $132.63 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The company has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.07 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Accenture to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.58.

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $311,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,021.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Rowland sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $875,056.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,055.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,896,852. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Accenture Plc (ACN)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/klingenstein-fields-co-llc-cuts-holdings-in-accenture-plc-acn.html.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.