Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ KNSA traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,887. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $811.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.
