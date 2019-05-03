Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,951,089 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the March 29th total of 56,829,716 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,705,319 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

KMI stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 54,100 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,061,983.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Macdonald acquired 2,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,328 shares in the company, valued at $503,773.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,345,534 shares of company stock worth $64,200,242 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,180,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,557,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360,355 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,169.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,022,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312,075 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,497.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,112,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,778,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

